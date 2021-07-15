Russian Military Tested Over 320 Types of Various Weapons in Syria - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) - During the operation in Syria, the Russian military tested more than 320 types of various weapons, including helicopters of the Rostvertol company, which "underwent major changes during the campaign," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"We have checked more than 320 types of various weapons, including, by the way, your helicopters," he said at a meeting with the Rostvertol team on Wednesday.

"One of the helicopters that we saw today is the result of the Syrian operation," the minister noted.

Speaking about the development of aviation weapons, he noted that in order to secure equipment and helicopters in particular, weapons are needed that operate at a greater distance than air defense systems or MANPADS.

"Today we have such weapons. And this is thanks to the operation in Syria, thanks to you, those who are engaged in this," Shoigu said, addressing the workers of Rostvertol.