Russian Military Testing New Methods of Using Rocket Troops, Artillery - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The Russian military is testing new methods of combat use of rocket troops and artillery during the special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Effective fire defeat of the enemy is an important component of the success of combat operations. Missile troops and artillery play a significant role in this. During the special operation new ways of their combat use are being tested. First of all, this concerns the use of reconnaissance and strike fire complexes, including unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as modern and promising weapons," Shoigu said.

According to the minister, taking into account the experience of the special operation, the improvement of the counter-battery fighting is one of the main tasks that are being accomplished in order to ensure the defeat of the enemy.

"Tornado-S long-range multiple rocket launcher and Malka high-power artillery systems are involved in the implementation of the plan. This makes it possible to effectively hit foreign rocket and artillery systems," Shoigu said.