Russian Military Thwarted Major Threats To Country By Defeating Terrorists In Syria- Putin

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Russian servicemen have destroyed well-equipped terrorist groups in Syria and this thwarted major threats to Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"Today, Russia's security is in safe hands, as our officers and soldiers are persistently and consistently conducting combat training at a new level, building up their military skills during strategic exercises," Putin said at a gala concert on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day.

According to the president, Russian servicemen confidently confirmed their high professionalism and combat effectiveness during the operation in Syria.

"They destroyed large well-equipped terrorist groups, prevented major threats to our country at a long range, and helped the Syrians to keep the sovereignty of the country," Putin added.

The head of state also thanked all participants in the military operation in Syria for their service.

