Russian Military Thwarts Another Ukrainian Attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The Russian armed forces thwarted another Ukrainian attempt to land troops near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On the night of October 13-14, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian troops disrupted the preparation by the Ukrainian armed forces for a river landing operation in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the ministry said, adding that more than 50 Ukrainian soldiers, five speedboats, two barges, five tanks, and four infantry combat vehicles were destroyed as a result of strikes by the Russian air force and artillery in the Kherson region.

The ministry said that the Russian air force also conducted high-precision strikes on the area of temporary deployment of the battalion of the Ukrainian mechanized brigade near the city of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, more than 160 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops repulsed all enemy attacks in the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih direction and destroyed about 120 Ukrainian soldiers, 17 armored combat vehicles, and five crossings across the Inhulets River.