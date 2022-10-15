UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Thwarts Another Ukrainian Attack On Zaporizhzhia NPP - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Russian Military Thwarts Another Ukrainian Attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) The Russian armed forces thwarted another Ukrainian attempt to land troops near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On the night of October 13-14, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian troops disrupted the preparation by the Ukrainian armed forces for a river landing operation in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," the ministry said, adding that more than 50 Ukrainian soldiers, five speedboats, two barges, five tanks, and four infantry combat vehicles were destroyed as a result of strikes by the Russian air force and artillery in the Kherson region.

The ministry said that the Russian air force also conducted high-precision strikes on the area of temporary deployment of the battalion of the Ukrainian mechanized brigade near the city of Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, more than 160 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops repulsed all enemy attacks in the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih direction and destroyed about 120 Ukrainian soldiers, 17 armored combat vehicles, and five crossings across the Inhulets River.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Nuclear Vehicles Kherson October All

Recent Stories

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral d ..

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral debt: Ishaq Dar

10 minutes ago
 The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest ra ..

The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest rated position on IMDb

26 minutes ago
 India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri La ..

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

39 minutes ago
 What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

52 minutes ago
 What Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma say about each other ..

What Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma say about each other?

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam marks his birthday with international c ..

Babar Azam marks his birthday with international cricketers

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.