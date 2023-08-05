MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Russia's armed forces have thwarted Ukrainian mechanized brigades' attempts to attack in the Krasnolymansk direction, the enemy has lost up to 90 people and several units of military equipment, Alexander Savchuk, the head of the Center Group of Forces' press center, has told Sputnik.

"In the Krasnolymansk direction, in the areas of the Torsky section and the forest area of Serebryansky, artillery fire and strikes by the army aviation the Center Group foiled attack attempts by assault groups of the Ukrainian armed forces' mechanized brigades. The enemy's losses amounted to up to 90 militants, and an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored vehicles and two mortars were destroyed," Savchuk said.

He added that Russia's air defenses have also shot down four drones, and bombers have stroke two strongpoints of the enemy in the vicinity of Torsky and Serebryansky.