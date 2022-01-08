(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry will airlift citizens out of Kazakhstan's Almaty aboard two flights on Sunday, the embassy in Nur-Sultan said.

"Military transport flights will airlift Russians home from the city... from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. (local time) on January 9, 2022," a statement read.

The planes will fly to Orenburg, not far from the southern Russian border with Kazakhstan, and to Ivanovo near Moscow.

Passenger flights to and from Almaty were suspended this week after the air hub was captured during a week of violent protests. Kazakh security forces recaptured the airport and began overseeing it alongside Russia's contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping mission, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.