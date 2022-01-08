UrduPoint.com

Russian Military To Airlift Citizens From Kazakhstan's Almaty On Sunday - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Russian Military to Airlift Citizens From Kazakhstan's Almaty on Sunday - Embassy

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry will airlift citizens out of Kazakhstan's Almaty aboard two flights on Sunday, the embassy in Nur-Sultan said.

"Military transport flights will airlift Russians home from the city... from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. (local time) on January 9, 2022," a statement read.

The planes will fly to Orenburg, not far from the southern Russian border with Kazakhstan, and to Ivanovo near Moscow.

Passenger flights to and from Almaty were suspended this week after the air hub was captured during a week of violent protests. Kazakh security forces recaptured the airport and began overseeing it alongside Russia's contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping mission, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Almaty Ivanovo Orenburg Kazakhstan Hub January Border Sunday From Airport P

Recent Stories

Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree due to hea ..

Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree due to heavy snowfall

31 minutes ago
 406 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

406 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

47 minutes ago
 Bilawal grieves over death of tourists in Murree

Bilawal grieves over death of tourists in Murree

51 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry to Unveil Modified Pantsi ..

Russian Defense Ministry to Unveil Modified Pantsir-SM Missile Systems in 2022

51 minutes ago
 ICT bans tourist entry from Islamabad to Murree ti ..

ICT bans tourist entry from Islamabad to Murree till Sunday night

51 minutes ago
 Rescue operation in Galiyat continues to rescue st ..

Rescue operation in Galiyat continues to rescue stranded tourists: Barrister Sai ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.