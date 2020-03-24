Russian military experts who have arrived in Italy for assisting the fight against the coronavirus will be working in the city of Bergamo, located in Lombardy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russian military experts who have arrived in Italy for assisting the fight against the coronavirus will be working in the city of Bergamo, located in Lombardy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"It has been determined, following consultations, that Russian military experts, who have experience in fighting epidemics ...

across the whole world, will start fulfilling tasks in the Italian city of Bergamo," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian experts are currently preparing for a 600-kilometer (372-mile) travel, they are coordinating documents and also preparing machinery and equipment for relocation, according to the ministry.

Mobile disinfection units and mobile laboratories for diagnosing infectious diseases have been delivered to Italy to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the ministry added.