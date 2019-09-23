UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military To Conduct Inspection Of Region In Latvia Amid NATO Drills - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:50 AM

Russian Military to Conduct Inspection of Region in Latvia Amid NATO Drills - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The Russian military from September 23-26 to conduct an inspection of one of the Latvian areas amid the Silver Arrow 2019 NATO drills, the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, Latvia requested Armenia to conduct an inspection on its territory from September 24-27 within the framework of the 2011 OSCE Vienna Document on confidence-building and security measures, and Armenia agreed in response. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry facilities are located in the area.

"From September 23-26, a Russian team of inspectors will inspect one of the regions of Latvia. It is the area of approximately 16,000 square kilometers," the newspaper said.

According to Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian inspectors will visit training areas, receive briefings on military units stationed in the area and military activities, including Silver Arrow 2019 NATO exercises of ground troops of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Montenegro, Albania, Spain, Italy and Canada.

The drills will take place in Latvia from September 23 to October 6.

The newspaper noted that the Russian military was also planning to carry out inspection in Denmark.

The Vienna Document, signed by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe countries aims to reinforce security measures in Europe and envisages the member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defense planning and military budgets, as well as exchanging military observers and inspections.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Canada Visit Vienna Armenia Estonia Spain Albania Italy Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Lithuania Latvia Denmark September October 2019 Silver From

Recent Stories

Former tennis great Li Na says China crying out fo ..

7 minutes ago

The Excise & Taxation Department register 90,000 m ..

7 minutes ago

At Least 7 Pupils Killed, 59 Injured After Classro ..

7 minutes ago

PM sensitizing world community on Indian atrocitie ..

7 minutes ago

ILO to launch project to promote equal employment ..

10 minutes ago

CDA ensuing vigilance in Katchi Abadies to avoid u ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.