TARTUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center in Syria are to deliver over 170 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the residents of several settlements in the Syrian province of Hasakah for the first time, the deputy chief of staff for the logistics of the Russian armed forces in Syria, Col. Maxim Gerasimov, said on Thursday.

"Today, we are loading humanitarian aid at the port of Tartus in the amount of more than 170 tonnes into road transport, with further delivery to three units of the [Russian] center for reconciliation of opposing sides in the Euphrates.

The convoy route is more than 1,500 kilometers [932 miles] one way," Gerasimov said.

The trucks will deliver cargo to three settlements, where humanitarian aid will be transferred to the local administration through representatives of the Russian military, and then distributed among local residents.

The route will be guarded by a military police unit, army aviation, and drones.

The Russian transport vessel Sparta-2 has previously brought almost 850 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Syrian port of Tartus, including 53 containers with rice, grain, canned food, tea, and even condensed milk.