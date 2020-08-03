Russian Military to Distribute Over 60 Tonnes of Food to Syrians in Honor of Eid-al-Adha

RASTIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Russian military will distribute over 60 tonnes of food to Syrians in need in honor of the Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, which is celebrated during several days, with the first collection points already deployed across the country, the head of a local department of the Russian Defense Ministry's Syria Reconciliation Center said on Monday.

"This time, the distribution of food packages covers more provinces, the total number of cities exceeds 30, and over 60 tonnes [of food] will be distributed to the Syrian people," Alexey Patsunko told reporters.

The volume of every humanitarian package has been increased, taking into consideration Syrians' demands, the Reconciliation Center official added.

The packages include different kinds of groats, flour and tea.

Residents of the settlement of Rastin, located in the western Latakia province, are among those who will receive the humanitarian packages.

"The war has affected everyone here, there were both killed and injured people, the streets were shelled and hit with mines every day, with 10-15 hits daily.

Unfortunately, there are still many poor families here. The situation is tough, as the agriculture has not been fully restored yet," a spokesman for the Rastin administration said.

Local farmers were forced to cease their field works, as militants came really close to the settlement.

The second collection point is already operating in Aleppo's settlement of Kafr Naya, occupied by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) during the war. Local residents have already received over 250 food sets from the Russian military.

The Reconciliation Center has also started distributing food to distressed Syrians living in the provinces of Idlib and Al Hasakah.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, as of late July, Syrians have received over 4,000 tonnes of food, bottled water and articles of daily necessity in humanitarian operations.