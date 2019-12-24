Russian Military to Get 22 ICBM, Hypersonic Weapon Launchers in 2020 - Shoigu

Russia's nuclear missile forces will be equipped with 22 launchers next year capable of blasting off intercontinental ballistic missiles Yars and nuclear-capable hypersonic weapons Avangard, the country's defense minister said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Russia 's nuclear missile forces will be equipped with 22 launchers next year capable of blasting off intercontinental ballistic missiles Yars and nuclear-capable hypersonic weapons Avangard, the country's defense minister said Tuesday.

Sergei Shoigu said at an extended panel of the Defense Ministry in Moscow that the ministry's list of 2020 strategic objectives included "putting into service 22 launchers with Yars ballistic missiles and Avangards."