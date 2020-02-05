UrduPoint.com
Russian Military To Get First Derivatsiya-PVO Air Defense Systems In 2022 - Manufacturer

The Russian armed forces will receive its first batch of Derivatsiya-PVO self-propelled air defense systems in 2022, a spokesperson of the system's manufacturer, Uralvagonzavod, told Sputnik on Wednesday

In December, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko announced the completion of preliminary tests for the Derivatsiya-PVO and the Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled gun.

"Testing for the anti-aircraft artillery system Derivatsiya-PVO is planned to be completed in 2021 and the delivery of the first serial prototypes of this system to the Russian Armed Forces is planned for 2022," the spokesperson said during the DefExpo India-2020 fair in the city of Lucknow.

According to the manufacturers, the 57mm Derivatsiya-PVO system is unique, as it will be capable of both protecting troops by hitting air targets, and being used as a support weapon on the ground.

Experts say that the Derivatsiya is just as accurate in hitting small and slow-moving targets as missile systems, while also being cheaper to operate and produce.

