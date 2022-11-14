UrduPoint.com

Russian Military To Get 'Iron Man' Suit Made Of Composite Armor - Developer

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Russian Military to Get 'Iron Man' Suit Made of Composite Armor - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) An "iron man" suit made of composite armor, which can completely cover the body of a fighter, is planned to be created as part of the "Legionnaire" project for a future new generation of Russian soldiers, Oleg Faustov, the deputy general director of the "Armocom" combat equipment and armor protection manufacturer, told Sputnik.

"This work is planned to be carried out within the framework of the 'Legioner' ('Legionnaire') research project. It will examine the possibility of manufacturing an armored 'suit,' but again, an exoskeleton will be required to support it," Faustov explained.

