Russian Military to Have 13 Missile Systems Yars, Avangard in 2021 - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russian Strategic Missile Forces will receive 13 Yars and Avangard systems next year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday.

"[We plan] to have ready for use 13 intercontinental ballistic missile systems Yars and Avangard in the strategic Missile Forces," Shoigu said of the plans for 2021.

The missile forces' equipment is expected to be 88.3 modern next year, Shoigu said.