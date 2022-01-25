Russian Military to Hold Air Strike Drills in South of Country - Spokesperson

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) ON-DON, Russia, January 25 (Sputnik) - Aviation of the Southern Military District and the Black Sea Fleet will hold air strike drills in the south of Russia with more than 60 aircraft, Vadim Astafyev, the spokesman for the military district, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the commander of the Southern Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Dvornikov, initiated a review of the combat readiness of subordinate formations and military units. Over 6,000 soldiers are involved in the review, designed to assess the ability of different unit commanders and squadron tactical groups to work together.

"As part of a combat readiness exercise, aviation formations and military units of the Aerospace Forces and Air Defense Army of the Southern Military District and the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet will practice working together on carrying out missile strikes at maximum distance targets with squadrons of Su-27SM, Su-30SM2 fighters, and multirole Su-34 fighter bombers," Astafyev told reporters.

Aircraft formations and military units will practice deploying at advance airfields and protecting airfields from "enemy" strikes.

Astafiev noted that the maneuvers will take place in the regions of Rostov, Volgograd and Krasnodar as well as Crimea.