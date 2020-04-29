Russian Military to Hold Large-Scale Drills in Central Asia - Defense Minister

The Russian Armed Forces will hold large-scale drills in Central Asia to perfect the troop management and re-equipping personnel with new weapons and equipment, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday

The preparations are being led in cooperation with the militaries of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

According to the defense minister, the number of joint events with other countries grew by 14 percent compared to the previous year.�