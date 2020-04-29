UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military To Hold Large-Scale Drills In Central Asia - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:32 PM

Russian Military to Hold Large-Scale Drills in Central Asia - Defense Minister

The Russian Armed Forces will hold large-scale drills in Central Asia to perfect the troop management and re-equipping personnel with new weapons and equipment, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Russian Armed Forces will hold large-scale drills in Central Asia to perfect the troop management and re-equipping personnel with new weapons and equipment, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

The preparations are being led in cooperation with the militaries of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

According to the defense minister, the number of joint events with other countries grew by 14 percent compared to the previous year.�

Related Topics

Russia Shanghai Asia

Recent Stories

Imran Nazir was more talented than Indian Sehwag: ..

2 minutes ago

Opinion of human rights watchdogs, int'l media goi ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Sexual Assault Accuser Blasts Clinton for En ..

3 minutes ago

Ensure anti-dengue measures at GBS, markets: Secre ..

3 minutes ago

Zakat & Ushr deptt releases Rs 54.9 mln for 6100 d ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.