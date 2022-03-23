Russian Military to Provide Information on Losses in Ukraine When Sees Fit - Kremlin

The Russian Defense Ministry will update the information on the losses of military personnel during a special operation in Ukraine when "deems it necessary", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry will update the information on the losses of military personnel during a special operation in Ukraine when "deems it necessary", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Indeed, information was provided once by the Ministry of Defense, but, as we have already said, this prerogative belongs entirely to them, that is, to our military. When they deems it necessary, they will provide additional information," Peskov told reporters.