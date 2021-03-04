UrduPoint.com
Russian Military to Receive 1st Batch of Armata-Based Vehicles in 2022 - Defense Minister

The Russian armed forces are scheduled to receive the first experimental batch of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, as well as recovery and maintenance vehicles based on the Armata tracked vehicle platform in 2022, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The Russian armed forces are scheduled to receive the first experimental batch of tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, as well as recovery and maintenance vehicles based on the Armata tracked vehicle platform in 2022, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"In 2022, we plan to supply an experimental batch of T-14 tanks, T-15 infantry fighting vehicles and T-16 armored recovery and maintenance vehicles to the military," Shoigu said during a teleconference at the defense ministry.

The minister added that prototypes of the Armata vehicles are currently undergoing state testing.

