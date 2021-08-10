- Home
- Russian Military to Receive 20 Newest T-14 Armata Tanks in 2021 - Deputy Defense Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:01 PM
The Russian armed forces will receive 20 newest T-14 Armata tanks until the end of the year, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said on Tuesday
"The military will receive 20 newest T-14 Armata tanks this year," Krivoruchko said during the event dedicated to the military's new equipment, adding that the army will receive 65 T-90M Proryv tanks this year as well.