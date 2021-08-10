Russian Military to Receive 2nd Regiment of Avangard Missile System by 2023

The Russian strategic missile forces will receive the second regiment of the Avangard hypersonic systems until 2023, the commander of the 13th missile division, Maj. Gen. Andrei Cherevko, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Russian strategic missile forces will receive the second regiment of the Avangard hypersonic systems until 2023, the commander of the 13th missile division, Maj. Gen. Andrei Cherevko, said on Tuesday.

The military received the first regiment in 2019.

"Until 2023, it is planned to receive another missile regiment in the 13th missile division with the Avangard strategic missile system," Cherevko told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.