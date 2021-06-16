UrduPoint.com
Russian Military To Receive 4 Fifth-Generation Su-57 Fighters This Year - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:47 PM

Russian Military to Receive 4 Fifth-Generation Su-57 Fighters This Year - Official

The Russian armed forces will receive four Su-57 fighter jets this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday during the visit to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant (KNAAZ)

"This year: [KNAAZ] is to deliver 15 combat aircraft to the customer under export contracts.

As you know, the Ministry of Defense signed a long-term contract for the Su-57, this year the supply of four production aircraft," Borisov told reporters.

More Stories From World

