Russian Military to Receive 4 Fifth-Generation Su-57 Fighters This Year - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian armed forces will receive four Su-57 fighter jets this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday during the visit to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant (KNAAZ)

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The Russian armed forces will receive four Su-57 fighter jets this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday during the visit to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant (KNAAZ)

"This year: [KNAAZ] is to deliver 15 combat aircraft to the customer under export contracts.

As you know, the Ministry of Defense signed a long-term contract for the Su-57, this year the supply of four production aircraft," Borisov told reporters.