Russian Military To Receive Batch-Produced S-500 Missiles System Soon - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:32 PM

Russian Military to Receive Batch-Produced S-500 Missiles System Soon - Putin

The Russian military will soon receive a first batch-produced S-500 missiles system soon, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Russian military will soon receive a first batch-produced S-500 missiles system soon, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"In the coming years, more than 200 aircraft and 26 S350 and S400 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as the first production model and the newest S500 missile system, are to be supplied to the troops," Putin told the Defense Ministry and representatives of the defense industry.

