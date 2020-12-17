UrduPoint.com
Russian Military To Receive First 10 Combat Transport Helicopters Mi-8A In 2021 - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 01:54 PM

Russian Military to Receive First 10 Combat Transport Helicopters Mi-8A in 2021 - Ministry

The Russian armed forces will receive the first 10 latest combat transport helicopters Mi-8AMTSh-VN in 2021, the defense ministry told reporters on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Russian armed forces will receive the first 10 latest combat transport helicopters Mi-8AMTSh-VN in 2021, the defense ministry told reporters on Thursday.

"In 2021, the armed forces will receive the first 10 Mi-8AMTSh-VN helicopters, which will be in particular used by army aviation brigades that work for the airborne forces," the ministry said, following Russian Deputy Minister of Defence Alexey Krivoruchko's visit to the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant.

According to the ministry, Krivoruchko said that the ministry plans to sign further contracts on Mi-8AMTSh-VN purchase.

