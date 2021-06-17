UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military To Receive First Batch Of 'Partner' Armored Vehicles In 2021

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 10:08 PM

Russian Military to Receive First Batch of 'Partner' Armored Vehicles in 2021

The Russian military will receive the first batch of the latest 'Partner' armored vehicles this year, the head of the military representative office, Vladimir Kuimov, told reporters during Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko visit to the Remizel plant

NABEREZHNYE CHELNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The Russian military will receive the first batch of the latest 'Partner' armored vehicles this year, the head of the military representative office, Vladimir Kuimov, told reporters during Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko visit to the Remizel plant.

"In 2021, 11 'Partner' armored vehicles of the 'Typhoon' series will be delivered," Kuimov said.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vehicles Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UN Chief Welcomes Joint Statement by Biden, Putin ..

3 minutes ago

Agreement on INF With Russia Still Possible If US, ..

3 minutes ago

Former Ivorian President Heads Home After ICC Acqu ..

3 minutes ago

UAE elected to Union of Arab Football Associations ..

41 minutes ago

Punjab presented inclusive growth-oriented budget: ..

3 minutes ago

US Open tees off after 90-minute fog delay at Torr ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.