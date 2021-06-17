Russian Military to Receive First Batch of 'Partner' Armored Vehicles in 2021

The Russian military will receive the first batch of the latest 'Partner' armored vehicles this year, the head of the military representative office, Vladimir Kuimov, told reporters during Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko visit to the Remizel plant

"In 2021, 11 'Partner' armored vehicles of the 'Typhoon' series will be delivered," Kuimov said.