Open Menu

Russian Military To Receive Two New, Two Upgraded Tu-160s In 2023 - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Russian Military to Receive Two New, Two Upgraded Tu-160s in 2023 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces will receive two new and two upgraded Tu-160 strategic missile carriers in 2023, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the Kazan Aircraft Production Association on Wednesday, where he was informed that the Russian military will receive the new aircraft, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Kazan

Recent Stories

UAE signs air transport services agreement with Au ..

UAE signs air transport services agreement with Austria

13 minutes ago
 DIFC first in region to join forces with AIMA

DIFC first in region to join forces with AIMA

27 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate engages with EU minister ..

COP28 President-Designate engages with EU ministers in Spain to advance energy t ..

42 minutes ago
 COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies an ..

COP28 and Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research sign MoU

43 minutes ago
 ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

ECNEC Okays solarization of agriculture tube wells

45 minutes ago
 West Faces Difficulties Ramping Up Artillery Shell ..

West Faces Difficulties Ramping Up Artillery Shell Production for Ukraine - Kirb ..

15 minutes ago
UK unemployment climbs as inflation weighs on econ ..

UK unemployment climbs as inflation weighs on economy

15 minutes ago
 Two-day conference on "Early Childhood Care and Ed ..

Two-day conference on "Early Childhood Care and Education Emergencies" begins

15 minutes ago
 PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakis ..

PM thanks CPC leadership for its support for Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 GCF approves US$66 funding for WWF-Pakistan's flag ..

GCF approves US$66 funding for WWF-Pakistan's flagship Recharge Pakistan project ..

15 minutes ago
 Turkish reserves see rapid recovery, says finance ..

Turkish reserves see rapid recovery, says finance minister

12 minutes ago
 UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, l ..

UAE Economy Minister visits Samsung HQ in Korea, learns about microchip manufact ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World