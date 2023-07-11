Russian Military to Receive Two New, Two Upgraded Tu-160s in 2023 - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The Russian armed forces will receive two new and two upgraded Tu-160 strategic missile carriers in 2023, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the Kazan Aircraft Production Association on Wednesday, where he was informed that the Russian military will receive the new aircraft, the ministry said.