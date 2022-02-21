UrduPoint.com

Russian Military To Return From Belarus To Home Bases When Necessary - Minsk

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Belarusian Chief of the General Staff Viktor Gulevich said on Monday that the Russian military units will return from Belarus to home bases after drills when there is an "objective necessity.

"The units of the Russian armed forces will return to their permanent bases only when there is an objective necessity for this, and when we determine it ourselves. This is absolutely our internal affair," Gulevich told a briefing, as quoted by the Belarusian defense ministry.

