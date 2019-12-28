Russian Military to Sign 3-Year Contract for Manufacture of Yars Missile Systems in 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry is planning to conclude a new three-year contract for the manufacture of Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system in 2020, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said in an interview with the military's official Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"Next year we are planning to sign another three-year contract for the manufacture of Yars mobile systems to re-equip three more missile regiments, as well as for the manufacture of Sirena-M command missile system with its delivery until 2025," Krivoruchko said.

The deputy minister added that the implementation of these measures would allow to increase the share of modern weapons in Russia's Strategic Missile Forces to 92 percent by 2022.

In 2020, it is planned to complete the main volume of ground-based experimental testing of Sarmat missile system and begin its flight tests, the official added.