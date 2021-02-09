(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry will not attend the military doctrine seminar of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) for the first time in 30 years because of the West's unfriendly policy, Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov told Sputnik.

The high-level seminar, which usually takes place every five years, will be held from February 9-10 online this year.

"Americans invited us, there was a request. We said that given the situation near the Russian borders, where there are drills and reconnaissance flights, the Russian Defense Ministry does not think it reasonable to participate in the seminar, for the first time in 30 years," the diplomat, who heads the Russian delegation for talks on military security and arms control, said.

According to Gavrilov, the delegation will represent Russia at the seminar and speak about military doctrines at the closing session.