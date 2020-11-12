UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Military To Use Mi-8, Mi-24 Helicopters In Nagorno-Karabakh Peacekeeping Mission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:59 PM

Russian Military to Use Mi-8, Mi-24 Helicopters in Nagorno-Karabakh Peacekeeping Mission

Russian-made Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces are to be used during the peacekeeping mission in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russian-made Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces are to be used during the peacekeeping mission in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The An-124 Ruslan military transport aircraft has delivered eight Russian Aerospace Forces Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters to Yerevan. The helicopters will be involved in the peacekeeping operation to carry out monitoring of the ceasefire and military operations from the air over the zone of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Col.

Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said that 414 of the proposed 1,960 Russian peacekeepers had already been deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh. The operation is also set to include 90 armored personnel carriers, and 380 other vehicles.

Russian peacekeepers are being deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh as part of a November 9 ceasefire agreement signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The ceasefire entered into force at 00:00 Moscow time on Tuesday (21:00 GMT on Monday), bringing an end to the conflict that flared up in late September.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Vehicles Yerevan Armenia Vladimir Putin September November From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sana Javed enjoys bike ride with husband Umair Jas ..

26 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks end higher with tech gains

1 minute ago

UK economy rebounds 15.5% in third quarter

1 minute ago

Laser-guided lightning may help prevent wildfires

1 minute ago

Haleem Adil Shaikh demands publicly hanging of Kas ..

1 minute ago

$500 million to be pledged for vaccine access at P ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.