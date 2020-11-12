Russian Military to Use Mi-8, Mi-24 Helicopters in Nagorno-Karabakh Peacekeeping Mission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian-made Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces are to be used during the peacekeeping mission in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

"The An-124 Ruslan military transport aircraft has delivered eight Russian Aerospace Forces Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters to Yerevan. The helicopters will be involved in the peacekeeping operation to carry out monitoring of the ceasefire and military operations from the air over the zone of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate, Col.

Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said that 414 of the proposed 1,960 Russian peacekeepers had already been deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh. The operation is also set to include 90 armored personnel carriers, and 380 other vehicles.

Russian peacekeepers are being deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh as part of a November 9 ceasefire agreement signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The ceasefire entered into force at 00:00 Moscow time on Tuesday (21:00 GMT on Monday), bringing an end to the conflict that flared up in late September.