Russian Military Trains Syrian Forces to Use Drones in Counterterrorist Operation

AS-SUWAYDA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) - The Syrian forces have demonstrated good results at complex tactical drills in the country's southwest organized by the Russian military, a spokesman for the Russian troops stationed in Syria said on Monday.

"We used divisions of a tactical group, a mixed tactical group of Syrian troops and a mixed artillery group consisting of multiple-launch rocket systems and a mortar battery, as well as tank units. We drilled a scenario maximally similar to a real battlefield situation where a settlement was captured by a group of militants and then successfully unblocked by us. Actions of our Syrian comrades were assessed as good and excellent," Alexey Zakharov told journalists.

A spokesman for the Syrian armed forces said use of drones was practiced extensively during the drills. In particular, drones were used to target multiple-launch rocket systems, thus, enabling not only precise targeting but also accurate estimation of the number of hypothetical militants and their capacity, Omar Ali said.

"This machine's caliber is 122 millimeters (4.8 inches). It can launch 40 missiles at once almost simultaneously, or one by one, by two, by three - as we wish. While using the drones we get the target coordinates on the laptop or on the map. No matter how many militants are in a fortified position - perhaps one or two missiles will be enough, or we can fire the whole package at once if there's a large group of militants," Ali added.

The Russian troops were stationed in Syria at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad since 2015 to help the government troops battle terrorists in the war that started in 2011.