Russian Military Tu-142M3 Planes Conduct Planned Flight Over Pacific Ocean - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Two Russian Tu-142M3 anti-submarine planes have completed a planned flight over the Pacific Ocean covering 9,000 kilometers (5,592 miles), the press service of the Russian Eastern Military District (EMD) said on Saturday.

"Today, two Tu-142M3 anti-submarine planes of the Pacific Fleet conducted a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean. The flight duration was about 12 hours. During this time, the aircraft traveled 9,000 kilometers," the press service said.

According to the EMD, during the flight, pilots practiced flying over water.

The flight was conducted as part of a combat training program for anti-submarine aircraft crews and was carried out in strict accordance with the international rules on airspace use, the EMD added.