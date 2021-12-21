Russian Military Unit in Syria Guarantor of Peace in Country - Shoigu

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The Russian military unit stationed in Syria is a main guarantor of peace in the country, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The Russian grouping of forces remains the main guarantor of the preservation of peace in Syria.

Assistance was provided to the Syrian leadership in resolving the situation in the south of the country that worsened in the summer," Shoigu said at an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.