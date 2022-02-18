Russian Military Used Modernized Loitering Combat Drone Lancet-3 in Syria - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Russian Armed Forces have used the modernized version of the Lancet-3 loitering drone against terrorists in Syria, a military and diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"As part of the tests, a new version of the Lancet-3 loitering ammunition was used several times by Russian military units against terrorist positions in Syria," the source said.