Russian Military Warns Black Sea Neighbors of Drifting Ukrainian Naval Mines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) Russia warned Black Sea neighbors on Saturday that naval mines had drifted from Ukrainian ports and would reach the Romanian and Bulgarian coast in a matter of days.

"Drifting mines will reach Romanian territorial waters in four days and Bulgarian waters in 10 days," ministerial spokesman Col.

Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev told reporters.

The Black Sea has been recently battered by heavy storms. At least two naval mines were found and defused by Turks at the northern entrance of the Bosporus Strait on Saturday, causing disruption to maritime traffic.