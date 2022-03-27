UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Warns Black Sea Neighbors Of Drifting Ukrainian Naval Mines

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russian Military Warns Black Sea Neighbors of Drifting Ukrainian Naval Mines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) Russia warned Black Sea neighbors on Saturday that naval mines had drifted from Ukrainian ports and would reach the Romanian and Bulgarian coast in a matter of days.

"Drifting mines will reach Romanian territorial waters in four days and Bulgarian waters in 10 days," ministerial spokesman Col.

Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev told reporters.

The Black Sea has been recently battered by heavy storms. At least two naval mines were found and defused by Turks at the northern entrance of the Bosporus Strait on Saturday, causing disruption to maritime traffic.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic From

Recent Stories

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

3 minutes ago
 Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with aca ..

Presidents urges trade bodies to link R&D with academia for market-driven HR

4 minutes ago
 Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

Eminent journalist ex DG APP M. Aftab passes away

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister launches development projects in Ka ..

Prime Minister launches development projects in Kamalia

4 minutes ago
 Biden Calls Ukraine Operation Russia's 'Strategic ..

Biden Calls Ukraine Operation Russia's 'Strategic Failure'

4 minutes ago
 Turkey Deploys Divers After Second Naval Mine Sigh ..

Turkey Deploys Divers After Second Naval Mine Sighted in Bosphorus Strait - Repo ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>