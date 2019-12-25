UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Warns Of Increasing Threat Of Terrorists Using Drones For Attacks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 02:10 AM

Russian Military Warns of Increasing Threat of Terrorists Using Drones for Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The threat of terrorists using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in attacks can soon  grow in Syria and any other country, the chief of the Russian air defense forces, Lt. Gen. Alexander Leonov, said.

"The armed forces of other states and illegal armed groups are increasingly using unmanned aerial vehicles. The work that the illegal armed groups are doing improving UAVs and the ways of using them is a signal that the threats linked to the use of UAVs in terrorist attacks can grow not only in Syria but in any country in the near future," Leonov told Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

