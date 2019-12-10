UrduPoint.com
Russian Military Working To Help Syrian Army Against Turkey's Attempts To Expand Safe Zone

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 02:34 PM

Russian Military Working to Help Syrian Army Against Turkey's Attempts to Expand Safe Zone

Russian military advisers in Syria are working to help undermanned Syrian troops on the Turkish border amid Ankara's attempts to extend the safe zone in northern Syria, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday

"[Turkey] wants to slightly expand the [safe] zone, taking advantage of the understaffed Syrian border patrol that are at the contact line, this needs to be regulated somewhat, which is what [Russia's] military in Syria, our advisers are working on," Lavrenyev told reporters.

He added that Russia thought is was necessary to preserve the safe zone "as it is," because it was the only way out of the conflict.

"An expansion will not serve any good," Lavrentyev said, adding that the situation in the zone had become more or less stable.

