Russian Military's Chemical Weapons Chief Killed In Moscow Blast
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The head of the Russian army's chemical weapons division was killed on Tuesday in a brazen attack in Moscow claimed by Kyiv -- the most senior military figure assassinated in Russia yet as the Kremlin's campaign in Ukraine drags on.
Igor Kirillov was killed along with his assistant when an explosive device attached to a scooter went off outside an apartment building in southeastern Moscow, Russian and Ukrainian officials said.
The attack took place in a residential area in the capital a day after President Vladimir Putin boasted of Russian troop successes in Ukraine, nearly three years after the Kremlin sent soldiers into its pro-Western neighbour.
Kirillov, 54, was the head of the Russian army's chemical, biological and radiological weapons unit and in October was sanctioned by Britain over the alleged use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.
A source in Ukraine's SBU security service told AFP it was behind the early morning explosion in what it called a "special operation", calling Kirillov a "war criminal.
"
Russia's Investigative Committee said that an "explosive device planted in a scooter parked near the entrance of a residential building was activated on the morning of December 17 on Ryazansky Avenue in Moscow."
The blast shattered several windows of the building and severely damaged the front door, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.
Russian authorities said they were probing the attack as "terrorism".
Ukraine's SBU alledged Kirillov was responsible for using banned chemical weapons on the battlefield.
"Kirillov was a war criminal and an absolutely legitimate target, as he gave orders to use banned chemical weapons against the Ukrainian military," the SBU source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.
"Such an inglorious end awaits all those who kill Ukrainians. Retribution for war crimes is inevitable," the source added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
China launches internet satellite group
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Unal's late stunner rescues Bournemouth in West Ham draw6 minutes ago
-
Russian military's chemical weapons chief killed in Moscow blast6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir21 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Rectify Residency Viol ..22 minutes ago
-
Japan to make renewables top power source by 204026 minutes ago
-
Russian military's chemical weapons chief killed in Moscow blast26 minutes ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar in Cairo to attend D-8 summit36 minutes ago
-
Bodies seen in street as major quake hits Vanuatu36 minutes ago
-
Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast: investigators46 minutes ago
-
Major quake crushes buildings in Vanuatu capital, bodies seen56 minutes ago
-
Bodies seen in Vanuatu capital after major earthquake: witness1 hour ago
-
5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Makurazaki, Japan1 hour ago