Russian Minesweeper Anatoly Shlemov to Be Launched in First Half of 2021 - Shipyard

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russia's Project 12700 minesweeper Anatoly Shlemov is to be launched in the first half of 2021, the press service of St. Petersburg-based Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant said on Monday.

"Anatoly Shlemov is the seventh project 12700 Aeksandrit vessel, which is being constructed in Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard. A keel-laying ceremony for Anatoly Shlemov was held on July 12, 2019. According to the plan, the ship is to be launched in the first half of 2021," the press service said.

It added that the specialists of Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant had successfully completed a technological operation to extract the ship's monolithic fiberglass hull from the matrix.

As for now, a deck and bulwarks have been mounted on the hull, with the first tier of the minesweeper's superstructure erected.

Meanwhile, the second tier of the superstructure is being assembled and will be mounted on the vessel after it is taken out of the dock. The ship's basic systems, mechanisms and equipment will soon be installed in the hull.

Minesweeper Anatoly Shlemov is the newest class of minesweepers, designed by Russia's Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau. Its main goal is to remove and detonate naval mines. It is 61 meters (200 feet) long, displaces 890 tonnes and can carry a crew of 44. The Project 12700 ships have the largest fiber-glass hull which is more solid and durable compared to those made of steel.