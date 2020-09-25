UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Mining Firm In Talks With South African Partners To Develop Palladium Site

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:45 PM

Russian Mining Firm in Talks With South African Partners to Develop Palladium Site

Russian mining firm Polymetal is holding talks with a South African company to develop a precious metals site in Russia's far north, Kommersant reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Russian mining firm Polymetal is holding talks with a South African company to develop a precious metals site in Russia's far north, Kommersant reported.

The unnamed company signed a non-disclosure agreement with Polymetal this summer but has been unable to fly its experts to assess the plutonium group metals deposits in Russia's Karelia Republic due to COVID-19 restrictions, Polymetal CEO Vitaly Nesis told the Russian business newspaper.

Nesis said that the company needed outside help to process palladium ore since it does not have the necessary equipment or expertise in the field.

Mining and processing gold and silver ore take up the bulk of the company's work otherwise.

Nesis said that the negotiations currently hinge on the South African candidate's ability to study the terrain.

"How can we discuss cooperation at the site if they cannot see it?" Nesis said, adding that the company is now studying the documents provided by the Russian side.

Polymetal acquired the Viksha site in 2012, becoming the company's first platinum group metals site. In September 2019, the mining firm updated its estimates of available palladium reserves to 177.3 tonnes.

Related Topics

Business Russia Company SITE September 2019 Gold Silver Agreement

Recent Stories

Ansukha reprimands Gavaskar for his commentary abo ..

31 minutes ago

National players join domestic teams for National ..

1 hour ago

Rise in COVID-19 Infections Russia Seeing Expected ..

1 minute ago

French Police Detain Suspect in Attack Near Former ..

2 minutes ago

Putin calls on US for guarantees on election 'non- ..

2 minutes ago

Over 500 Restaurant Owners Rallying in France's Ma ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.