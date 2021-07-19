Russian Mining Giant Nornickel Says Produced 1st Batch of Carbon-Neutral Nickel

Russia's Nornickel metals company announced on Monday that it had produced its first batch of carbon-neutral nickel, ready to be shipped to customers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Russia's Nornickel metals company announced on Monday that it had produced its first batch of carbon-neutral nickel, ready to be shipped to customers.

The mining giant noted that it had been working toward upgrading its energy assets since 2018. In 2020, Nornickel announced an overarching environmental strategy aimed at reducing the company's environmental footprint.

As a result, tonnes of saved CO2 emissions were allocated to the production of carbon-neutral nickel.

"The first batch of carbon-neutral products totals 5 kt [5,000 tonnes] of nickel cathodes produced by the Group's Kola Division. The metal will be shipped from Murmansk Port and delivered to an LME-certified warehouse in Rotterdam, the largest logistics hub in Europe," the company said in a statement.

Nornickel is planning to produce as much as 10,000 tonnes of carbon-neutral nickel this year alone.