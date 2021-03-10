Russian Mining Giant Pays $2bn Fine For Arctic Spill
Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel has paid a nearly $2 billion fine for a giant fuel spill in the Arctic last year, the company said Wednesday
Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel has paid a nearly $2 billion fine for a giant fuel spill in the Arctic last year, the company said Wednesday.
The company said in a statement that it has paid 146.2 billion rubles ($1.9 billion) "for damage caused to the environment" in the May 29, 2020, diesel spill.