Russian Minister Calls MCIS First Platform in 2021 to Discuss Acute Security Issues

The IX Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) is the first platform this year where military experts discussed acute security issues, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said when summing up the event at a video-conference meeting on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The IX Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) is the first platform this year where military experts discussed acute security issues, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said when summing up the event at a video-conference meeting on Tuesday.

Moscow Conference on International Security 2021 took place from June 22-24 and was attended by 700 participants from 109 countries despite anti-coronavirus restrictions, Shoigu noted.

"This year, the forum became the first high-level platform, where military experts met to discuss relevant world security issues," Shoigu said.

He added that "specific attention was paid to various aspects of global and regional stability, as well as to problems of military cooperation development in the pandemic and complication of the international environment."

Thus, relevance of the Moscow forum was proved again, Shoigu concluded.

The conference is a yearly event that brings together officials from defense departments, international and non-governmental organizations to discuss pressing issues of world security. The event is hosted by Ministry of Defense of Russia.