UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Minister Calls MCIS First Platform In 2021 To Discuss Acute Security Issues

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:52 PM

Russian Minister Calls MCIS First Platform in 2021 to Discuss Acute Security Issues

The IX Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) is the first platform this year where military experts discussed acute security issues, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said when summing up the event at a video-conference meeting on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The IX Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) is the first platform this year where military experts discussed acute security issues, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said when summing up the event at a video-conference meeting on Tuesday.

Moscow Conference on International Security 2021 took place from June 22-24 and was attended by 700 participants from 109 countries despite anti-coronavirus restrictions, Shoigu noted.

"This year, the forum became the first high-level platform, where military experts met to discuss relevant world security issues," Shoigu said.

He added that "specific attention was paid to various aspects of global and regional stability, as well as to problems of military cooperation development in the pandemic and complication of the international environment."

Thus, relevance of the Moscow forum was proved again, Shoigu concluded.

The conference is a yearly event that brings together officials from defense departments, international and non-governmental organizations to discuss pressing issues of world security. The event is hosted by Ministry of Defense of Russia.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia June Event From

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet retains ban on TLP

4 minutes ago

Saudi Hajj Ministry inspects pilgrims reception ce ..

4 minutes ago

59 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections reported in ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia issues first smart card for this year ..

4 minutes ago

Rain forecast for city

4 minutes ago

S.African govt official says 10 killed in Soweto l ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.