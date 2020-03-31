UrduPoint.com
Russian Minister Calls On G20 To Reduce Global Trade Barriers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The G20 countries should reduce global trade barriers to facilitate access to medication, food and technologies amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Monday at the video conference of G20 trade ministers.

According to the Russian Economic Development Ministry, Reshetnikov pointed to the trade conflicts, restrictions and sanctions "contribution" to the crisis.

"In this respect, I believe it would be an important common step to reduce restrictions, first of all those blocking or complicating access to medication, food, equipment and technologies," Reshetnikov said, as quoted by the ministry.

Reshetnikov also said that the G20 should do everything possible to restore the normal operation of the World Trade Organization.

