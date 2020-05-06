Russian Minister of Culture Lyubimova Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Press Secretary

Russia's Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova has tested positive for COVID-19, she is only having mild symptoms, her press secretary, Anna Usacheva, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia's Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova has tested positive for COVID-19, she is only having mild symptoms, her press secretary, Anna Usacheva, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The head of the Ministry of Culture, Olga Lyubimova, is working from home.

She has tested positive for COVID, the minister is at home, she holds working meetings in the format of video conferences, she takes parts in online meetings and negotiations. She has mild symptoms, hospitalization is out of question," Usacheva said.