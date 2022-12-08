UrduPoint.com

Russian Ministries To Discuss By End Of 2022 Reorientation Of Policy Eastward - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 12:42 AM

Russian Ministries to Discuss by End of 2022 Reorientation of Policy Eastward - Lavrov

The Russian ministries of foreign affairs and economic development will discuss by the end of 2022 changing the focus of the country's foreign policy and economy to the East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The Russian ministries of foreign affairs and economic development will discuss by the end of 2022 changing the focus of the country's foreign policy and economy to the East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are transferring people from the Western sphere to the Eastern sphere, to the Asian sphere. Of course, the CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) has priority, Africa and Latin America. By the end of December, we will hold a joint meeting of the board of the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Economic Development on issues that relate to the redeployment of our foreign economic affairs from the point of view of coordination of embassies, trade missions, Russian export center representative offices in the representative offices of our large state-owned companies in the relevant countries," Lavrov said at the 8th Primakov Readings forum in Moscow.

Since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, Russia has intensified its multifaceted cooperation with countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

