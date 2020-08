Valery Tsepkalo, a former contender for Belarusian presidency, has been added to the international wanted persons database, according to the Russian Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Valery Tsepkalo, a former contender for Belarusian presidency, has been added to the international wanted persons database, according to the Russian Interior Ministry.

An entry in the ministry's database on the former challenger of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reads "wanted on criminal charges.

"

The ex-diplomat and entrepreneur told Sputnik earlier in the day that Belarus had opened a criminal probe into him and issued a wanted persons notice for him.