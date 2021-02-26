MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Russian Interior Ministry declined to comment on Yulia Navalnaya's potential holding of German citizenship.

A photo of a document allegedly attesting to German citizenship of opposition figure Alexey Navalny's wife emerged online earlier in the day.

"Operators and other individuals who got access to personal data are not obligated to disclose personal data to third parties without consent " the ministry said, responding to Sputnik's request.