UrduPoint.com

Russian Ministry Estimates Average Dollar Exchange Rate In 2022 At 68.1 Rubles - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 02:40 AM

Russian Ministry Estimates Average Dollar Exchange Rate in 2022 at 68.1 Rubles - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Russia's Economic Development Ministry has revised its assessment of the average annual US Dollar exchange rate in 2022 from 76.7 rubles per dollar to 68.1 rubles per dollar in the spring version of the forecast, a Federal official familiar with the discussion of the ministry's draft forecast for 2023-2025 told reporters.

Based on the draft forecast under discussion, the ministry expects an average annual dollar exchange rate of 69.2 rubles per dollar in 2023, and 72.9 rubles and 74.8 rubles per dollar in 2024 and 2025.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Russia From

Recent Stories

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

2 hours ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

2 hours ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

2 hours ago
 Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 ru ..

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI

2 hours ago
 Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals ..

Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals: Bilal Kayani

2 hours ago
 Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim ..

Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.