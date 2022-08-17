Russian Ministry Estimates Average Dollar Exchange Rate in 2022 at 68.1 Rubles - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Russia's Economic Development Ministry has revised its assessment of the average annual US Dollar exchange rate in 2022 from 76.7 rubles per dollar to 68.1 rubles per dollar in the spring version of the forecast, a Federal official familiar with the discussion of the ministry's draft forecast for 2023-2025 told reporters.

Based on the draft forecast under discussion, the ministry expects an average annual dollar exchange rate of 69.2 rubles per dollar in 2023, and 72.9 rubles and 74.8 rubles per dollar in 2024 and 2025.