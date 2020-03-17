UrduPoint.com
Russian Ministry Of Culture Announces Cinemas, Museums, Theaters Closure For Visitors

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

The Russian Ministry of Culture announced on Tuesday its decision to close for visitors cinemas, museums and theaters that are under its jurisdiction due to the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Russian Ministry of Culture announced on Tuesday its decision to close for visitors cinemas, museums and theaters that are under its jurisdiction due to the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country.

On Monday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced a ban on all all the outdoors entertainment events in the city until April 10, limiting the maximum number of indoors events participants to 50.

"To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection on the territory of the Russian Federation, heads of the Russian Ministry of Culture's museums and organizations, where exhibitions are held, are ordered to suspend visitors entry to museums and organizations, where exhibitions are held," the ministry said in a statement.

Apart from that, theaters, philharmonic halls, circuses and cinemas will also be closed for visitors.

