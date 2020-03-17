Russian Ministry of Culture Announces Cinemas, Museums, Theaters Closure for Visitors

The Russian Ministry of Culture announced on Tuesday its decision to close for visitors cinemas, museums and theaters that are under its jurisdiction due to the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country

On Monday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced a ban on all all the outdoors entertainment events in the city until April 10, limiting the maximum number of indoors events participants to 50.

"To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection on the territory of the Russian Federation, heads of the Russian Ministry of Culture's museums and organizations, where exhibitions are held, are ordered to suspend visitors entry to museums and organizations, where exhibitions are held," the ministry said in a statement.

Apart from that, theaters, philharmonic halls, circuses and cinemas will also be closed for visitors.