Russian Ministry of Economic Development Excepts GDP to Increase by 1.2% in 2023 - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russia's GDP is expected to grow by 1.2% in 2023, Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Friday.

"The economy continues to recover. We estimate the GDP growth rate this year at 1.2%. By 2026 it will accelerate to almost 3%. Mainly due to the recovery of consumer demand," Reshetnikov said at a joint meeting of the boards of the Finance Ministry and the Economic Development Ministry.